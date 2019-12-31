Cold wave grips North India

Mercury continues its freefall in Jammu and Kashmir with temperature plummeting to minus 19 to 28 degree Celsius in Leh and drass. Srinagar city recorded the low of minus 6.5 degrees Celsius. In Uttar Pradesh, severe conditions has continued to prevail over most districts. Conditions have further intensified in last 3-4 days with most of region reporting 8-12 degrees Celsius dip in average maximum temperature. The cold spell has further aggravated the air quality in the NCR. The air quality in the national capital fell to "severe" category this morning. here's a weather round up.

Cold day temperatures, bitterly cold evenings and both hilly and plain areas covered by a heavy blanket of fog or snow. Normal life severely hampered as North India reels from yet another bone chilling December.

Starting off with Jammu and Kashmir where heavy snowfall is the order of the day. In the Banihal-- Srinagar-- Baramulla section of the National Highway, snow cutters were put to work to clear blocked roads. In Srinagar, heavy snowfall caused temperatures to plunge to as low as minus 6.5 degrees celsius on Monday. Water supply lines froze as did the Dal Lake.

In national capital new Delhi, the cold is breaking all records with the temperature dipping to as low as 2.4 degrees celsius.

Monday saw the cold touching levels seen nearly 119 years ago. In addition to Delhi-NCR, even Uttar Praesh is in the grip of a severe cold wave coupled with fog. Heavy fog engulfed almost the entire area of Delhi NCr including NOIDA, Ghaziabad, Gurugram and Faridabad.

Visibility levels affected flights at Delhi airport where nearly 300 flights were diverted and around 40 were cancelled.

Train services too were badly hampered with many seeing delays and some even getting canceled.

Bihar too is in the grip of a cold wave as westerly winds saw Gaya on Monday recording a minimum temperature of 2.4 degrees celsius. The lowest in decades Even Uttar Pradesh is reeling under the cold wave with icy winds impacting daily life.

In Odisha, coastal areas as well as Bhubaneshwar experienced a sudden drop in temperatures that has severely imacted normal life. Talking of the weather forecast for the next few days.

---Rainfall is forecast for JK, HP and UK between 31 December and 3 January

--- Western and Eastern MP , Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Jharkhand, and West Bengal could also experience rain and even hail

--- Rainfall is also expeceted in Punjab, Haryana , Chandigarh, Delhi, North Rajasthan and UP..

Clearly 2020 looks set to begin on a chilly note at least as far as the weather is concerned.