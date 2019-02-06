06 Feb 2019

Climate Vulnerability Assessment for the Indian Himalayan Region Using a Common Framework

Report
from Government of India, Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation
Published on 06 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.63 MB)

Foreword

The Himalayas are highly vulnerable to climate change impacts. This high vulnerability stems from the peculiar high mountain topography and from the higher than global average warming in the mountains including in the Himalayas. At the same time the Himalayas are the store house of the third highest amount of frozen water on earth and are therefore critical for the water security of the region.

For the purpose of enhanced understanding of the Himalayan ecosystem in context of climate change the NMSHE has taken up several initiates in partnership with various Himalayan States and institutions. Under NMSHE, State Climate Cells/Centers have been established in 11 out of the 12 Himalayan States for building institutional capacity of Himalayan States in the area of climate change adaptation. These centers are working on areas of climate vulnerability assessment, raising public awareness and training and capacity building for climate change adaptation planning.

Task Forces have been established for research on themes such as Natural and Geological Wealth, Water, Ice, Snow including Glaciers, Forest Resources and Plant Diversity,
Micro Flora and Fauna and Wildlife and Animal Population, Traditional Knowledge System, Himalayan Agriculture. The Himalayas are important from the cryosphere perspective and in order to better understand this lesser understood component the Inter-University Consortium on Cryosphere and Climate Change was established.

In the past (2013-15), the Indo Swiss Capacity Building Programme on Himalayan Glaciology was also organized to help build capacities of young glaciologists in India.

The programme contributed in training 51 researchers from across the country on theoretical and practical aspects of glaciology.

The present report is the result of coordinated efforts which began in 2017 with the development of a Common Framework for Climate Vulnerability and Risk Assessment by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Over 2018 the Indian Institutes of Technology at Guwahati and Mandi with technical backing from IISc undertook a series of workshops with the Himalayan States to bring out the results which are captured in this report.

IHCAP a project of SDC has been a consistent partner with the DST providing technical and knowledge support for implementing the NMSHE, including the activities which have resulted in the present report.

I sincerely hope that the report will be useful to researchers and policy makers in developing better understanding of vulnerability in the Indian Himalayan Region.

Dr. Akhilesh Gupta,
Head / Scientist-G Climate Change Programme (CCP)
Strategic Programmes Large Initiatives and Coordinated Action Enabler- (SPLICE) Division Department of Science and Technology

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Becoming a digital humanitarian, one deployment at a time

Nine years ago, a devastating earthquake hit Haiti, and I was among many looking for meaningful ways to help, albeit from far away.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.