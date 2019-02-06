Climate Vulnerability Assessment for the Indian Himalayan Region Using a Common Framework

Foreword

The Himalayas are highly vulnerable to climate change impacts. This high vulnerability stems from the peculiar high mountain topography and from the higher than global average warming in the mountains including in the Himalayas. At the same time the Himalayas are the store house of the third highest amount of frozen water on earth and are therefore critical for the water security of the region.

For the purpose of enhanced understanding of the Himalayan ecosystem in context of climate change the NMSHE has taken up several initiates in partnership with various Himalayan States and institutions. Under NMSHE, State Climate Cells/Centers have been established in 11 out of the 12 Himalayan States for building institutional capacity of Himalayan States in the area of climate change adaptation. These centers are working on areas of climate vulnerability assessment, raising public awareness and training and capacity building for climate change adaptation planning.

Task Forces have been established for research on themes such as Natural and Geological Wealth, Water, Ice, Snow including Glaciers, Forest Resources and Plant Diversity,

Micro Flora and Fauna and Wildlife and Animal Population, Traditional Knowledge System, Himalayan Agriculture. The Himalayas are important from the cryosphere perspective and in order to better understand this lesser understood component the Inter-University Consortium on Cryosphere and Climate Change was established.

In the past (2013-15), the Indo Swiss Capacity Building Programme on Himalayan Glaciology was also organized to help build capacities of young glaciologists in India.

The programme contributed in training 51 researchers from across the country on theoretical and practical aspects of glaciology.

The present report is the result of coordinated efforts which began in 2017 with the development of a Common Framework for Climate Vulnerability and Risk Assessment by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc). Over 2018 the Indian Institutes of Technology at Guwahati and Mandi with technical backing from IISc undertook a series of workshops with the Himalayan States to bring out the results which are captured in this report.

IHCAP a project of SDC has been a consistent partner with the DST providing technical and knowledge support for implementing the NMSHE, including the activities which have resulted in the present report.

I sincerely hope that the report will be useful to researchers and policy makers in developing better understanding of vulnerability in the Indian Himalayan Region.

Dr. Akhilesh Gupta,

Head / Scientist-G Climate Change Programme (CCP)

Strategic Programmes Large Initiatives and Coordinated Action Enabler- (SPLICE) Division Department of Science and Technology