India Meteorological Department (IMD) monitors and provides impact-based early warning services for various meteorological disaster events at different temporal and spatial scales to support disaster risk reduction management. As a part of these services, IMD has now prepared a Web version of Climate Hazards and Vulnerability Atlas of India for the thirteen most hazardous meteorological events, viz. Cold wave, Heat Wave, Flood, Lightning, Snowfall, Dust Storm, Hail Storm, Thunderstorm, Fog, Strong winds, Extreme rainfall, Drought and Cyclone that cause loss of life, injury or other health impacts, property damage, loss of livelihoods and services, social and economic disruption or environmental damage. The web Atlas is depicted using Geographic Information System (GIS) tools and is made available in IMD, Pune website (https://www.imdpune.gov.in/hazardatlas/index.html). The Atlas provides districts maps on Hazard events and vulnerability for all the calendar months and at annual scale. The Hazard maps are prepared based on the climatological data, census data on population and housing density and using different statistical and mathematical methods. Climate vulnerability maps are prepared based on the disaster data from the annual publication of India Meteorological Department “Annual Disastrous Weather Reports” for the climate hazardous events that cause casualties in terms of death and other losses. Percentage of districts and population affected by disastrous weather events in different categories of vulnerability scales based on the Normalized vulnerability index for eleven out of these thirteen climate hazards are given in the summary using pie charts and brief description of thirteen hazardous events are also described in the summary.

