Church relief efforts in flood-hit Telangana and Andhra Pradesh

Four Catholic Dioceses and Diocesan Social service societies have responded to the flood relief efforts in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana states. They have distributed the relief material to 8800 people in two flood-affected States. The food kits, cooked food, tarpaulin and recsin sheets were provided to the people in relief centres and people staying at homes in critical areas.

The incessant rains from 3rd July 2022 in Telangana created havoc in the State. The Heavy rains brought by a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal caused flooding in the states of Telangana from 06 September 2021. Similarly, the rains from upper catchment tributaries and streams from Maharashtra, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha, caused flood in Andhra Pradesh. It is estimated that nearly 3,77,827 population is affected in 468 villages of 12 Districts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

People staying in the flood-affected areas are under trauma and continuous threat of life of their kith and kins. The situation is critical, as people have lost their valuable things and documents in the deluge. All the major roads are submerged, electricity is down, and people are forced to live in darkness. Those who have vacated their homes are living in miserable conditions without food, sleep and suffering insect bites in the rehabilitation centres.

Corpses floating on the flood water create a health crisis in terms of epidemic. People with long-standing diseases are unable to get their medicines and suffer from deprivation and pain. Sanitation facilities are in miserable condition, women are struggling to find safe space for their sanitation and hygiene needs.

Most Rev. Jayarao Polimera, Bishop of Eluru and Fr T. Emmanuel of Social Service Center, Eluru along with their team distributed Dry Ration kits to 3000 affected families in the villages of P.Gannavaram, Razolu, Mmamidikuduru, Mummidivaram, Amalapuram, Inavalli IPolavaram, Bobbarlanka, Tallapudi etc, during 18th to 21st July 2022. The Khammam Diocese and Social Service Centre also provided Shelter, food kits and cooked food support to 4000 people at sven relief shelters at Badradri Kothagudem Shelter and five other areas in the catholic institutions and school buildings. The Warangal Diocese and Lodi Multipurpose society extended their support to 100 people with food kits and cooked food. The Diocese of Adilabad came forward to support 1100 families of Machiryal, Komaram Bhem Asifabad, Nirmal and Adilabad.

