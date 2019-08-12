To check floods, government plans law to manage 13 river basins

Vishwa Mohan | TNN | Updated: Aug 12, 2019, 10: ..

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of recurring problem of floods and drought in one or the other part of the country, the Centre has planned to manage rivers by adopting basin approach under a law which may help all interstate and central agencies work in a coordinated manner.

The water resources (Jal Shakti) ministry has prepared a draft legislation which seeks to manage all 13 river basins in India by setting up exclusive umbrella authorities for each of them.

The proposed law has provisions of making separate master plan for all river basins. The master plan will help stakeholders collectively address larger issues of flood management, irrigation, navigation, water conservation and distribution without getting into complexities of multiplicity at different levels.

The inter-state river basins for which authorities are to be constituted include Ganga, Indus, Godavari, Mahanadi, Mahi, Narmada, Pennar, Cauvery, Krishna, Tapi, Subarnrekha, Brahmani-Baitarini and Brahamaputra-Barak-inter-state rivers of northeast.

Intent of bringing this bill was spelt out by Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat while responding to a debate on the Inter-State River Water Disputes (Amendment) Bill, 2019 in Lok Sabha on July 31.

“We have prepared an effective River Basin Management Bill which will be more relevant in present context,” said Shekhawat, referring to certain concerns raised by BJD leader Bhartruhari Mahtab over the existing River Boards Act, 1956 which remained toothless in all these years as its recommendations were only advisory in nature.

Participating the debate, Mahtab had said, “The River Boards Act of 1956 has become a dead letter. The ad hoc mechanism like river authority, supervisory committee etc. have proved ineffective. With this critical gap, implementing Tribunal’s award will be a huge challenge”.

Officials in the ministry said that the River Basin Management Bill, once enacted, would replace the River Board Act, 1956.

Each of the 13 river basin authorities will have a two-tier system, consisting of a governing council and an executive board. Seeking to address multiple issues scientifically, the Board, comprising senior officials and several water experts, will have power to formulate river basin master plan, conduct comprehensive scientific survey, maintain relevant databases for managing river basins and lay down operation rules for reservoirs.

The Council will, on the other hand, comprise of chief ministers of all states within particular basin. The chairperson of the Council will be from amongst the chief ministers of the basin states, by rotation.

“The chief ministers of basin states will have roles in developing the entire basin as unit for irrigation, flood control, water conservation and distribution through consultations at political level,” said an official.