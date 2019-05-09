Centre steps up relief work to restore Power and Telecommunications in cyclone affected Odisha

The National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), under the Cabinet Secretary Sh. P. K. Sinha further reviewed the rescue and relief measures in the cyclone “FANI” affected areas of Odisha with the senior officials of State Government and Central Ministries/Agencies concerned.

Ministry of Home Affairs has released a further assistance of Rs 1,000 Crores to Odisha, as announced by the Prime Minister yesterday. Earlier Rs 341 crores had been provided to the State as an advance to its SDRF.

Stressing on early restoration of Power infrastructure, Odisha Government reported that following deployment of additional manpower and materials from Central PSUs and neighbouring states, power supply has been restoredpartially in Bhubaneswar, while a lot of ground still needed to be covered in Puri. Power supply to maintain essential services such as water, health and banking etc. is being provided through Diesel Generator sets. It was reported that land line connectivity has been restored in Puri though mobile services still remain skeletal.

Department of Telecommunications is coordinating with the State Government to implement a priority plan for restoration of mobile and internet services in the affected areas.Mobile service providers have allowed free SMS and inter circle roaming in these areas. Cellular towers on wheels are also being deployed in Puri.

Banking services have started and efforts are being made to operationalize all ATMs.

Centre has also decided to extend the the Registration dates of the JEE Advanced examinations by 5 more days up to May 14th in the State. Those students who are unable to get internet connectivity, can approach IIT Bhubaneshwar for registration.

Reviewing the relief measures, Cabinet Secretary stressed that Power and Telecommunications in Puri and Bhubaneswar need to be restored on priority basis and directed the concerned State and Central officials to work in close coordination. He further directed that adequate number of gen-sets and mobile cellular towers be arranged and provided for the restoration efforts.

Chief Secretary and other senior officers of Odisha participated in the NCMC Meeting through Video Conference. Senior Officers from Ministries of Home Affairs, Power, Telecommunications, Steel, Financial Services, Road and Transport, Health, Higher Education and NDMA also attended the meeting.