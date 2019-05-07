Centre gives Odisha Rs 1,000 crore; PM Modi heaps praise on CM Naveen Patnaik

Ashok Pradhan & Sujit kumar bisoyi

BHUBANESWAR: Announcing additional assistance of Rs 1,000 crore for Odisha, PM Narendra Modi on Monday lauded chief minister Naveen Patnaik for beginning the restoration work soon after cyclone Fani blew over and appreciated the "perfect coordination" between the Centre and state.

The Union government had earlier sanctioned Rs 381 crore for the state, battered on Friday by the cyclone, which claimed 38 lives. "In the past seven-eight days after the cyclone was forecast, there was perfect coordination between the Centre and the state. The communication was perfect. The state government was very proactive and responsive," Modi said, having consigned the rancour generated during a bitter election campaign to the back burner.

The PM held a meeting with Patnaik, during which the CM sought a long-term package of Rs 17,000 crore from the Centre to set up disaster-resilient energy and housing infrastructure.

Natural disasters like Phailin (2013), Hudhud (2014), drought (2015), Titli (2018) and now Fani have affected the economy of the state. The state has to spend huge resources to tackle these disasters and on the restoration thereafter, which has resulted in negative economic growth. We could have grown better had there been no disasters. Keeping these in mind, the Centre should reconsider the state's demand for a special tag," Naveen said. Stating that Odisha has set an international standard of disaster-preparedness by evacuating over 12 lakh people to safety in record time, which also brought international recognition, the CM said it is time to set a benchmark in building a "disaster resilient Odisha" with proper infrastructure, Naveen said.

The huge evacuation exercise also drew praise from the PM. "Evacuating 12 lakh people is no small feat," Modi said, adding "infrastructure damage can be recovered, but not life". Later, in a series of tweets, Modi said, "All possible steps would be taken to repair the damage in infrastructure, power lines and farms, among other areas. Have asked officials to ensure roads and railway lines are repaired at the earliest and our farmers get their crop insurance in the wake of the damage."