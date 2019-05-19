Centre extends GST return filing dates in Cyclone Fani hit Odisha

Centre extends GST return filing dates for 14 cycone hit districts in Odisha; The deadline for filing GST extended from May 20 to June 20.

The Centre has extended the deadlines for filing of Goods and Services Tax returns for taxpayers registered in 14 cyclone-hit districts in Odisha.

The date for filing GST returns for April 2019 has been extended from May 20th to June 20th.

Additional Secretary, Ministry of Finance, Debasish Panda reviewed the banking service situation in the cyclone-affected districts on Thursday. He said that barring Puri district, 99 percent of banks have become functional again in Odisha.

Meanwhile, after the largescale destruction caused by cyclone Fani, life is slowly returning to normal in the state. Massive efforts by the centre are yielding results. NDRF is providing continuous support in the rebuilding initiatives. Assistance by the Centre, in form of manpower, finances and logistics, has ensured that the normal life is back on track. A number of NGOs are also pitching in to provide relief to the cyclone affected masses by providing essential commodities and ration- free of cost.

Electricity supply to parts of Puri, including the Jagannath temple, has been restored around 12 days after Cyclone Fani hit the state's coast. While, electricity supply across the entire town is expected to be restored in a phased manner within five more days.