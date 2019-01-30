Centre approves Rs 4,714 crore for Maharashtra drought assistance

By Bhavika Jain

MUMBAI: The Centre on Tuesday approved Rs 4,714 crore as drought aid to Maharashtra, way short of the Rs 7962 crore that was demanded by the state government.

Maharashtra has already declared drought in 151 talukas which have been and 268 revenue circles and 1000 villages and had sought assistance under the national disaster relief fund (NDRF). Of the Rs 7962, Rs 7103 crore were for damages to crops, Rs 535 for providing fodder and Rs 323 for water supply.

"We are happy that the highest amount of relief aid has been extended to Maharashtra by the Centre. This is not the end of it, if the intensity of the drought increases in the next few months, we can go back to them for more help," said Sudhir Mungantiwar, finance minister.

He also said that the state government has already released Rs 2900 crore from its own pocket to help the farmers and will not think twice to release more help.

Meanwhile, opposition slammed the government and said that the aid dolled out by the Centre is nothing but a joke of the drought affected farmers who had pinned their hopes on the Centre.

So far, 60% of the state's farmers are hit by drought. Around 86 lakh hectares of land under cultivation have been affected with drought. Of the 1.6 crore farmers in the state , 82 lakh farmers in 151 tehsils and 20 revenue circles have been affected.

According to data, there are 1.33 crore bovines in the drought affected talukas and villages and the fodder requirement for these bovines is expected to be 144.42 lakh metric tonne and the availability is 112.26 lakh metric tonnes. The state government has also approved setting up of cattle camps in each Taluka and has asked the collector to ensure fodder is available for them.