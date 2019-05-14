14 May 2019

Central team in Odisha for cyclone Fani damage assessment

Report
from Government of India
Published on 14 May 2019 View Original

Central inter-ministerial team, on a three-day visit to assess damage caused by the cyclone Fani, visits Bhubaneswar and Puri in Odisha; CM Naveen Patnaik writes to PM Modi, thanking him for all assistance received from the Centre.

Restoration work in cyclone fani affected areas is continuing on a war footing. People in areas severely affected are being provided food and water. A central team headed by Deputy secretary for home Vivek Bharadwaj, meanwhile, is on a three day visit to Cyclone affected Bhubaneswar and Puri to take stock of the damage caused and relief work afoot.

The team also reviewed the temporary shelters and relief work and also relief materials in the camps. The team of 11 formed 3 groups that fanned out across cyclone affected districts and surveyed damaged homes as well. Special kitchens have been set up to provide food to the victims who on their part have expressed satisfaction at the arrangements

Meanwhile, Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in a letter thanked Prime Minister for the help provided and saught more support for restoration work in the days ahead. The Chief Minister's Office also thanked Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan for sanctioning 1,000 kilolitre of kerosene for distribution among the cyclone affected people.

Pradhan made the sanction a day after Patnaik wrote a letter to him seeking sanction of 1,000 kilo Litre of kerosene for the cyclone affected people.

