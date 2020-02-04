04 Feb 2020

Ceasefire Violations on The Indo-Pak Border

Report
from Government of India
Published on 03 Feb 2020 View Original

There have been 2,335 incidents of Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) along Line of Control in Jammu region since 30 May 2019 (formation of current Government) till 20 January, 2020. In addition, 177 incidents of cross-border firing along Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu region since 30 May 2019 till 15 January 2020.

There have been 08 fatal casualties of Army personnel since 30 May2019 so far.

Sufficient budget provisions are made to meet the expenditure.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Shri Rajmani Patel and Dr AmeeYajnik in Rajya Sabha today.

ABB/SS/Nampi/DK/MTJ/ADA

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.