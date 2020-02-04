Ceasefire Violations on The Indo-Pak Border

There have been 2,335 incidents of Cease Fire Violations (CFVs) along Line of Control in Jammu region since 30 May 2019 (formation of current Government) till 20 January, 2020. In addition, 177 incidents of cross-border firing along Indo-Pak International Border in Jammu region since 30 May 2019 till 15 January 2020.

There have been 08 fatal casualties of Army personnel since 30 May2019 so far.

Sufficient budget provisions are made to meet the expenditure.

This information was given by Raksha Rajya Mantri Shri Shripad Naik in a written reply to Shri Rajmani Patel and Dr AmeeYajnik in Rajya Sabha today.

ABB/SS/Nampi/DK/MTJ/ADA