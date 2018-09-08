Caritas2Kerala & Karnataka Floods Response Update

Caritas is distributing food to survivors of Kerala floods, declared as the Indian state’s worst in living memory. Through the solidarity and support of International and national stakeholders, Caritas India shall be providing food, clean water, shelter and assistance on livelihoods to over 50,000 families in the next one year.

The Kerala floods have left over 486 people dead, thousands marooned, forced 1.45 million people from their homes into relief camps. The damaged caused by the floods total over US$2.84 billion. Declared as the worst flood in a century, the people of Kerala have never faced a deluge of this magnitude before.

Over 57,024 hectares of farmland was submerged and 26,000 houses severely damaged, where 11000 houses were fully damaged and one of the state’s three international airports at Kochi was inundated by floodwaters. It’s the first time in the history of the state that its highland, cities and lower plains were hit by floods. All 14 districts of the state were affected and were placed on high alert. According to Kerala government sources, One-sixth of the total population of Kerala had been directly affected by the floods. Over 12,84,997 people had to take shelter in 5645 relief camps in flood-hit Kerala. High range areas are also affected with landslides in more than 900 locations in Idukki and Wayanad districts. The heavy flow of muddy waters in low lying areas of Thrissur, Ernakulam, Alleppey and Pathanamthitta districts led to the submergence of thousands of houses.

Our Reach in Kerala and Karnataka

Caritas India has reached out to 10821 families with the following in the districts of Alleppey, Kottayam, Wayanad, Idukki, another 5000 families of Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Ernakulam will be reached out in the next 10 days.

Caritas India has reached out to 1500 families in Kodagu district, Karnataka.

Food Items

(Food kit for households (family size 5) 1 kit consists of- 10 kg rice @ 40 2 kg daal@200, 1 kg salt@20, 1 kg oil,@110 1 kg soyabean@120, 4 packet glucose biscuit)@10)

WASH and NFI

(Bucket with Lid 20 Ltr, Plastic Mug 1 Ltr, Antiseptic 100 Ml, Soap 125 Gm, Washing Soap 150 Gm, Tablet 10 Tablet per strip, 100% Cotton cloth 4 Mtr, toothpaste and toothbrush, Bedsheet, blanket, mosquito net, sanitary napkins, candle, matchbox and utensils)

As on September 05, 2018, Caritas India has supported Kerala with an amount Rs. 5,46,72,519 in Cash & almost Rs. 1,00,00,000 in Kind.