Caritas India’s Support Net Continues to its reach the downtrodden

Through the ongoing flood response programs, Caritas India continues to reach out to the most vulnerable population in Assam’s worst affected districts including Hojai, Cachar, West Karbi Anglong, Nagaon, Barpeta, and Lakhimpur. In the aftermath of the devastating floods of May and June 2022, Caritas India has been playing an important role on the ground by providing communities with various humanitarian services including nutrition, shelter assistance, WASH support, and financial assistance to help communities build their resilience and lead dignified lives.

While the distribution of relief items has been completed in Caritas India’s intervention areas in West Karbi Anglong as of this week, the team on the ground in Lakhimpur has provided WASH assistance to 1093 households and shelter assistance to 638 households, across 14 villages. In Nagaon and Barpeta, where Caritas India is currently implementing a WASH Response Programme, the initial groundwork for formation of village level committees and identification of beneficiaries is ongoing, and distribution of hygiene kits and water filters is in the pipeline for early September.

In Hojai, and West Karbi Anglong, following the distribution of relief items, the damage assessment and verification of 29 hand pumps for cleaning and chlorination has been initiated by the field team in consultation with the community members, and WASH promotion activities are due to begin next week. This activity is ongoing in Cachar district as well, where simultaneously the identification of beneficiaries for distribution of hygiene and safety kits and unconditional fund transfers is being rolled out.

Apart from Assam, Caritas India’s response efforts are also currently underway in South Garo Hills, Meghalaya and West Tripura, Tripura. As of this week, assistance to the vulnerable groups in the form of 300 wash kits and 400 shelter kits, has been provided in Meghalaya. While in Tripura, around 213 wash and shelter kits each have been distributed.