Caritas India was out there to support Karnataka Flood Victims

Karnataka was once again in need of urgent humanitarian crisis due to devastating floods that have taken almost 49 lives and destroyed nearly 15000 houses in Belgaum District alone. Nearly 600 relief camps or temporary shelters were opened in different parts of the district.

Belgaum Diocesan Social Service Society (BDSSS, Belgaum), the social arm of Belgaum Diocese, has started its immediate response to the Northern Karnataka floods by providing cooked food, drinking water, temporary shelter in convents, schools, parishes, medical camps.

Though Government-operated relief camps have provided food and shelter to the flood-affected families, the families needed grains and other basic necessary items once they go back to their respective homes. BDSSS along with Caritas India and the diocese, mobilized food items and non-food items from different sources to support the affected families. Archdiocese of Bengaluru, Udupi Diocese, Mangaluru Diocese, and Goa diocese came forward and extended the support of food grains and non-food items.

After carefully assessing the situation, the organization identified 2500 families from Chikkodi Taluk, Badami Taluk and from Khanapur Taluk for the immediate relief kit support.

BDSSS has received good support from local youth volunteers and around 80 volunteers worked day and night for 4 days to pack the relief items. Food and non-food items such as rice-10 kg, wheat-5 kg; sugar-2 kg; tea power-500 gms, dal-500 gms, cooking oil-1 liter, towel-1, blanket-1, bedsheet-1, 20 liters of plastic bucket-1, tooth paste-500 gms, tooth brush-1, bathing soap-2, washing soap-2, biscuits-8 packets, sanitary pad 8 pieces-1, were put in the relief kits.

Caritas India enabled BDSSS to respond professionally by involving the local members, SHG members to identify the deserving families for the relief kit distribution. A proper data management was ensured by issuing family cards to each family for a smooth distribution process. In Khanapur, the Bishop of Belgaum, Most Rev. Derek Fernandes, distributed the relief kits to the 200 affected families. He shared that though the given relief is for a few families, it has come from the common people who have shown their solidarity and support in their best capacity.