Caritas India is reaching out to 7000 flood affected families in Assam and Bihar

Heavy monsoon rain has affected more than 53 lakh people across 30 districts of Assam. Around 2.25 lakh people were forced to take shelter in the relief camps.

According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority Situation report released on 18 July 2019, almost 4128 villages are affected and a total of 2,12,122,74 hectares of crop area is destroyed.

Major rivers in Assam has crossed the danger mark and embankments breached at Biswanath, Nalbari, Cachar, Baksa, Bongaigaon, Udalguri, and Darrang. Almost 12,333 people were evacuated by the NDRF, SDRF, Indian Army and Local Administration from the worst affected areas. Initial relief of Rice, Dal, Salt, and oil has been distributed by the Authorities in some of the worst affected areas.

“Water enters our houses and destroys everything. We stay in the same difficult situation without food and water. If someone falls sick, women suffer in labour pain or someone gets in serious condition, we call people and wait for them for help. Every year we face these challenges”, shared Pabitra Chetri from Dejoo Sapori village under North Lakhimpur district of Assam.

Similarly, a flash flood in 12 districts of north Bihar has created havoc. More than 2.5 million people from 77 blocks were affected. The water has breached embankments, snapped roads, washed away bridges and has destroyed standing crops.

Caritas India Executive Director, Fr. Paul Moonjely appeals to all the people of goodwill to come out openly and support the cause of the victims who are affected by this massive flood, both in Assam and Bihar. “Caritas India with its on-ground presence has assessed the situation and initiating the relief operation for 5000 families in Assam and 2000 families in Bihar with Water, Sanitation and Hygiene support”, shared Fr. Paul. He further added that Caritas India will come out with more support in the days to come to reach out to more families with livelihood and shelter support.

The situation is grim, and people are in immediate need of food, Medicine, WaSH, and Shelter.