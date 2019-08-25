Caritas India reaches out to 21,469 households: India Flood 2019

Assam, Bihar, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, and Kerala continue to battle flood fury as the death tolls reach 842. The incessant rains have displaced over one million and besieged thousands of homes across the affected states with total affected population and crop area being 17,998,661 and 5,76,568 hectares respectively. Caritas India along with its partners undertook the rapid need assessment in East Godavari, West Godavari(AP), Wayanad, Malappuram(Kerala), Dakshina Kannada, Uttara Kannada(Karnataka), Kolhapur, Sangli(Maharastra), Araria, Purnea, Sitamarhi, and Madhubani (Bihar).

The assessment reported that food materials stored in houses have been either lost in flood or have been completely spoiled. Until the government starts food supply and restores the public distribution of food supplies, communities especially those in the remote villages need to be supported with food supplies. Due to inundation and submergence, all potable water sources have been contaminated thereby rendering them hazardous.

Sanitation is worst effected for girls and women, moreover, once the flood water retreat, the communities will require support to clean up the private/public source of drinking water like wells, tanks, and hand pumps. Families have lost all their warm clothes and blankets. Families need to be supported with clothes for protecting themselves from water and cold. Non-Food Items like buckets, utensils are also required. Some of this year’s flood-affected states were not yet recovered from last year’s devastation caused by the floods.

The affected communities will require support to return to normalcy in terms of livelihood, support in agriculture, and livestock rearing. Support in terms of temporary/emergency shelters like tents or heavy-duty plastic sheeting for short term relief is also required. The communities also need assistance with long term resilient housing structures, safe food storage systems, retrofitting and repairing partially damaged shelters.

Post assessment, Caritas India along with its partners are responding to 21,469 Households and 94465 populations in 6 states covering 178 villages with major sectors being Water, Sanitation and Hygiene, Shelter and Livelihood restorations. Fr Paul Moonjely, Executive Director and Fr Jolly P, Assitant Executive Director of Caritas India extensively traveling to the flood-affected areas of Karnataka, Tamilnadu, Andhra Pradesh and Kerala. As part of their travel, they are also visiting the diocesan partners of Caritas India to generate solidarity and support.