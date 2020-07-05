Caritas India provides Shelter and Hygiene to thousands affected by Cyclone Amphan

Already struggling from Corona, thousands of people in West Bengal are displaced due to Cyclone Amphan. Though the cyclone moved to Bangladesh it has left the trail of its destruction behind. People could not save anything but their lives. They lost everything which they had secured through years of labour.

Cyclone Amphan has caused great damage in both rural and urban areas of West Bengal and Odisha. Reports say 82 lives were lost, 80 in West Bengal and 2 in Odisha. Thatched houses, small shops, livestock, trees and crops have been ruined in both the States. As in all cases of disaster, it is families from vulnerable communities that have suffered the most, many of them have seen their homes and livelihoods destroyed.

Fisherfolk communities especially suffered a great loss – their nets, boats and homes have been damaged. Seva Kendra Kolkata and Palli Unnayan Samiti, Barauipur along with Caritas India are working tirelessly in West Bengal to identify families in need amongst vulnerable communities both rural and urban areas.

Caritas India with the support of its partners, distributed 1350 shelter kits and 2160 Hygiene kits to the displaced families in the response of Cyclone Amphan. This response was aimed to restore the lives of people with disabilities as well as poor and marginalized people, members belonging to scheduled castes and tribes, women-headed households, older people and pregnant and lactating mothers.

Fuli Bibi, 50, a widow from Gunrajpur village thanked Caritas India for helping in reviving her home where she lives with her family. She has been provided with shelter kit after her house was damaged in the cyclone.

“This relief distribution is very crucial for the people who are struggling with COVID and Cyclone Amphan. Immediately after the cyclone, Caritas India has supported the 1350 most deserving families with shelter kits. The organisation has also provided hygiene kits to the families to keep a healthy hygienic practice. Standing in solidarity with the affected in the need of the hour,” shared Asha Ekka, State Manager – West Bengal, Caritas India.

Caritas India is providing this support in Swarupnagar Block – 6 Panchayat and 67 villages in the North 24 Parganas district, a region of severe and sweeping wreckage. The humanitarian response primarily focusses on early recovery, and WASH (Water, Sanitation and Hygiene).

Sushanta Mistri, Pradhan of Gobindopur Gram Panchayat present during the distribution expressed his happiness for the services rendered by Seva Kendra Kolkata and Caritas India for the distressed people. He acknowledged the support of the organisations both in times of covid19 and Amphan response.

Caritas India constituted village beneficiary committees in the villages for selection of the neediest people for the relief to create ownership and transparency in the whole process. The organisation has also placed a suggestion box at the distribution centre to gather feedback and suggestions for improving the response.