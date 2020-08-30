Caritas India initiates Livelihood for 150 flood victim women in Assam

Caritas India since the past few months has been working extensively in 10 most vulnerable flood-affected villages of Dhemaji district under Latak Gaon Panchayat in Assam. These villages were badly affected during 2019-20 floods and have disrupted the livelihoods of the people to a great extent. Caritas India in association with HCL Foundation launched a Women-Led Comprehensive Flood Recovery Project in the area to restore the livelihood of the people while giving special focus to Women and Children.

As such under various activities to restore the livelihood of the people, one of the activities that was recently initiated is Distribution of Livestock under which most marginalized women of the area including the single widow, financially weak, PwD women were given priority to be benefitted through the distribution. 150 women belonging to the most marginalized strata in the area were selected through proper consultation with the members of the community.

A distribution programme was organized by the field team between 6th to 14 August 2020 in all the 10 project villages. The distribution was carried out keeping in place all the health guidelines and protocols as given by the Government. Caritas India with support from HCL Foundation reached out to 150 women with goats, ducks and poultry. One hundred and fifty beneficiaries were provided with one female goat each. This distribution will be followed by a convergence programme with the local Animal Husbandry & Veterinary (AH & Vety) for free vaccination and awareness on animal health of the livestock. Livestock support has been thought out in the affected area in consultation with the community as well as based on the past experiences of Caritas India where it was observed that such support benefits the vulnerable groups in ensuring financial security.

Under this HCL Foundation-supported project Caritas India has plans to extend more support to such vulnerable populations. Looms, yarns are planned to be distributed very shortly. Caritas India has already supported the Child-Friendly Spaces (CFS) in 10 villages with educational materials for children.