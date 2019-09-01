Caritas India handed over newly constructed houses to the Kerala Flood affected families

It was a great day for Caritas India to cherish forever being instrumental to do the dedication of 10 houses to the flood-impacted 10 families from Varappuzha and Kadmakkudi Panchayaths in Ernakulam districts in Kerala by Ernakulam Social Service Society (ESSS) on August 27, 2019. This was one of the greatest moments in the Athijeevan programme to see tears of joy in eyes of the beneficiaries by facilitating the linkages through an effective networking with Bangalore Archdiocese by providing well designed and completed homes for 10 families who lost everything and stranded on the pavement with the fully damaged houses with tears in their eyes. The joint venture was a greatest humanitarian model was more fruitful with the visit by His Grace, the Most Reverent Arch -Bishop Dr. Peter Machado, from the Archdiocese of Bangalore along with other benefactors from the Archdiocese.

The Archbishop of Bangalore Most Rev Dr Peter Machado has handed over the keys to 2 families in Varappuzha Panchayath and 8 families in Kadmakkudi Panchayath along with students and Managements from Sophia School Bangalore who donated house as part of this project.

The houses were built by the Archdiocese of Bangalore through Caritas India and implemented by ESSS. The programme was started with a prayer by the Children from Pizhala School. One minute remembrance prayer for the diseased in the 2018 flood was observed. Fr Martin Azhikakathu, Ex.Director -ESSS, welcomed the invitees. The meeting was presided by Very Rev Msgr Mathew Elanjimittam, Vicar General of Archdiocese of Verapoly. Fr.Merton D’zilva, Asst.Ex.Director ,ESSS facilitated the whole program.

Fr Paul Moonjely, Executive, Director of Caritas India shared that rehabilitation and restoring lives with dignity, security and safety of the flood impacted families was a major concern and action point for Caritas India. The project was materialized here with the timely support by the initiation taken by dynamic leadership of Arch Bishop of Bangalore Archdiocese.

Other eminent personalities presented were Mr. Tom Thomas, Director, Gina Engineering Company who donated 3 houses, Management and students from Sophia School, Good Shepheard Fr. Edward, President CRI from the Archdiocese of Bangalore, Executive Director -DSSS-Archdiocese of Bangalore, Fr Robinson Panakkal, Parish Priest, Pizhala, Ms Shalini Babu, Kadmakkudi Panchayat President Archbishop Peter Machado honored the donors.

As special gesture was the presence of student representatives from Sophia School which shows the spirit Caritas Samaritans to imbibe the youngsters with a culture of practice share the joy of service beyond the boundaries.

Reaching Pizhala by boat as it is an island with only water transport connectivity which in fact made the whole process of transporting construction materials from the mainland to here difficult. But the teamwork under the leadership of Fr.Martin, Ex. Director made it possible to complete the construction within the stipulated timeline.