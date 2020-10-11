Caritas India funded educational kits for Cyclone Amphan affected children

Earlier this year, Cyclone Amphan caused widespread devastation in Eastern India, specifically West Bengal.

The disaster claimed more than a hundred lives, left hundreds of thousands of people homeless, and affected millions of children.

Disasters like the Cyclone Amphan affect people of all age groups as they are unfamiliar with such a situation. However, it leaves an indelible mark on children who are in their formation years. Caritas India did not forget the children who lost their most valuable items – their textbooks, bags, notebooks, pencils etc.

Caritas India and it’s local partner Palli Unnayan Samiti Baruipur in collaboration with West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights (WBCPCR) provided Educational Kits to 200 school children affected due to Amphan Cyclone on 24th September 2020.

“WBCPCR is happy to collaborate with Caritas India, not only on the elimination of Child labour but the distribution of such educational kits with its Partner, Palli Unnayan Samity, Baruipur creates a different facet of involving credible stakeholders and working towards creating a cadre of children those want to live a life of innocence and justice,” shared Ms. Ananya Chakraborty, Chairperson of WBCPCR.

Post-Amphan Cyclone, Caritas India has stood by the people and provided support to 3970 families with shelter kits and 2250 families with Covid19 specific customized hygiene kits in highly impacted areas of South and North 24 Parganas Districts of West Bengal post impact of cyclone Amphan.

In this unprecedented times, 200 school children from classes VI-XII of BKRM Institution, Gopalgunj Baazar Panchayat, of Kutali had smiles on their faces by receiving the best gift anyone could have given a child!

“Due to Amphan, we had lost almost all our books, this help from Caritas India is worthy for all of us. These books will help us to transform our society into a place of wellbeing,” shared Jahanara Khatun, a student of Class XII from BKRM Institute, Kaikhali.

Ms. Ananya Chakraborty (Chairperson, West Bengal Commission for Protection of Child Rights) was present along with Sri Ramendu Mahanty, DCPO, Sri Birendra Adhikary, BDO Kultoli, Srimati Jayshri Majhi Pradhan of Gopalganj Panchayat, Mrinal Kanti Bhattacharya from UNICEF, Sujoy Roy from CINI, and stakeholders from other NGO’s were present to grace the occasion.

The distribution started by the opening speech of Sri Prabir Kumar Das, Officer In-charge, Kultoli and continued with the ceremonial statement by Ms. Asha Ekka. Ms. Annya was glad to have such partnership in space where the real requirement for the educational kits was in need. The ceremony took place with 150 girls and 50 boys students of BKRM Institution of Gopalgunj panchayat under Kutali.