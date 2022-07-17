Caritas India extends multi-sectoral relief aid to flood-affected Assam

The situation arising due to the second wave of floods in Assam which began in the third week of June has improved considerably due to an overall reduction in the rainfall. As on 14 July 2022, 6 districts namely Cachar, Chirang, Dima-Hasao, Golaghat, Morigaon, and Tamulpur still remain affected according to ASDMA report. 228545 people from 175 villages are still suffering due to the impact of the floods and landslides. 15705 people are taking shelter in 61 camps across the state of Assam. The Government of India has released INR 3244 million to Assam to supplement ongoing response and recovery efforts, as well as prepare for potential floods in the coming months.

Caritas India has reached 4 districts in the state of Assam: Lakhimpur, Hojai, West Karbi Anglong, and Cachar, supporting more than 40 villages. We are actively involved in ensuring that the needs of the affected population, especially those who live in areas that are difficult to access due to connectivity and the population that is socially excluded, are met. As on 14 July, we have distributed 2156 hygiene kits, 868 food kits and 650 shelter kits. To guarantee that the communities have clean water for drinking and domestic uses, handpumps are being cleaned in conjunction with the PHED department. In the Hojai district, we have so far repaired and cleaned 3 handpumps. With the assistance of ASHA employees, we have also been involved in hygiene promotion and awareness-building efforts. With our present assistance, we have so far touched a population of more than 11,000 people.

The income of the families is destroyed, and people are on the edge of poverty with little or no food reserves. Caritas India planned for fund transfer to provide a social protection mechanism to the most affected families to spend this fund based on their immediate needs. With fund transfers, shelter and Anganwadi repairs, the installation of water filters, the restoration of damaged water sources, and the installation of gender-segregated restrooms, we will support the population in various parts of Assam that is severely affected and the population that is comprised of the most marginalised groups. Protection mainstreaming is considered in every activity. Additionally, Caritas India will assist the afflicted districts of Tripura and Meghalaya by distributing relief kits, sanitising hand pumps, and promoting good hygiene.

The incidents of water-borne, mosquito-borne, and psychological issues are visible in the post-flood situation. Caritas India in partnership with UNICEF will conduct WASH responses in the districts of Nagaon and Barpeta. The assistance will include portable toilets, hygiene kits, home water filtration systems, spot source disinfection, and water treatment units.