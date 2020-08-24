Caritas India brings Joyful Learning in 10 villages of Dhemaji district, Assam

CARITAS INDIA in association with HCL FOUNDATION is in continuous process of livelihood restoration of the people of the flood-affected areas. CARITAS INDIA with support from HCL FOUNDATION launched a WOMEN LED COMPREHENSIVE FLOOD RECOVERY PROJECT in Dhemaji district of Assam which is among the worst affected districts in the state of Assam.

In such emergency situations, the most vulnerable and affected which go unnoticed are the children as due to floods the schools, Integrated Child Development Centers (ICDS) services are also affected thus resulting in months of closure. This kind of a situation coupled with the COVID 19 pandemic posed a serious concern about the children as they were deprived of not only studies but also the care that usually get while being part of such existing systems. During their growing age, children also carry the risk of getting disturbed physically as well as mentally.

In order to mitigate and provide some care and support to the children and create a fun learning environment for them during this pandemic times, CHILD-FRIENDLY SPACE (CFS) activity was launched and as a result, one such CFS was inaugurated on 31st July 2020 at Chelajanmiri village in order to provide a safe space for children to respond to their needs and addressing their basic rights associated with participation and development which are at the risk of being undermined due to natural disaster and in a recent case the covid19 pandemic.

The main objective of establishing the CFS is to provide and extend support in the form of Learning Centers, carrying out extracurricular activities & sensitization programmes etc and deliver important activities on child wellbeing. The centre that was inaugurated at Chelajanmiri village is the first one out of the other 10 centres to be established for the children of the area. In each centre, committees have been formed to monitor the process and functions of CFS of the area and also 2 volunteers per centre have been enrolled by Caritas India under the project to conduct various educational/recreational activities with the children who are distressed due to the ongoing pandemic and floods by maintaining all the covid19 protocols. Children were also given awareness sessions on Covid19 under which the seven steps of proper hand Washing technique was shown to them. Proper Mask wearing technique, Importance of Social Distancing and also awareness on covid19 symptoms/precautions were also discussed and demonstrated at Child-friendly Space.

“I was unable to see my friends and play with them as the school was closed but now I am so happy that I can go to my school and meet my friends and learn a lot of things while playing”, said little Torali Kaman a class V student of the Chelajanmiri CFS.