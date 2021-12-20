Caritas Germany helps as Caritas India responds to Andhra Pradesh Flood

As the rest of the country experience a drop in temperature with approaching winter. The coastal part of India still faces consequences of tropical cyclonic activity in the northern Indian Ocean, the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian sea since October 2021. A depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal brought heavy rainfall to parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Andhra Pradesh in southeastern India from 16th November 2021.

A cascading incident of flash flood in the Kadapa district of Andhra on Pradesh has made the situation worse. The Annamayya medium irrigation project in Cheyeru river in Kadapa district was washed away causing a sudden increase in flood water in the catchment areas submerging at least 21 villages like Togurupeta, Mandapalli, Pulapathur and Gundlur located in the inundation zone/ low laying area of Cheyeru river. Heavy downpour has resulted in the overflowing of several water bodies. The death toll raised to more than 40 people, while 30 people are from three districts, More than 20,000 people have to be vacated from the inundation zones in relief camps set up by the government. 74501 persons have been affected in 1325 villages of 04 districts in the state. Total 3699 houses damaged. Acres of agriculture harvest was damaged.

In this situation, Caritas India with the support of Caritas Germany has sent 1147 food kits on a war-foot basis to the affected areas. As the Kadapa and Chittore are equally damaged by the floods, 400 kits were distributed in eight areas through Multipurpose Social Service Society, Kadapa and 247 kits in three areas under Chittore Multipurpose Social Service Society. Similarly, the Diocesan Social service Society of Nellore has distributed the 500 food kits has been distributed in Six areas under Nellore District.