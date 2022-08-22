Caritas Flood Relief Assistance to Kerala Flood 2022

The year’s flood has brought a painful reminder of the 2018 flood for the people of Kerala. The incessant rains this time have resulted in the loss of many lives and the destruction of many houses and agricultural lands. The continuous rains for almost a week have caused floods and landslides in many places especially Kannur, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta and Alappuzha districts which were the most affected this time. In the whole of Kerala, 19 people died, hundreds of houses were damaged, and hundreds of acres of agricultural lands were destroyed, and because of this, people’s livelihoods were affected. Relief camps are still being run in the hilly areas providing necessary support to the victims.

Caritas India’s Assistant Executive Director Fr. (Dr.) Jolly Puthenpura visited Kerala after the flood and landslide to understand the situation of the victims to provide immediate support to the affected people in Kannur district of Kerala state. He visited Poolakutty, Madasserymala, Methevellara, Nedumpurachal villages in Kannur district where people lost their households and agricultural lands due to landslide triggered by heavy rains. Few of the houses in the area were built on the hillsides. Heavy and incessant rains caused huge landslides in some of the hilly areas like Nedumpuranchal and Poolakutty. The houses which were built on the plain areas were filled with water due to unexpected overflow from the small river. Other houses in the area have been crushed under the landslides and overflows.

As the rains have now almost stopped, people are uncertain about the future. Over 22 families in the area have lost their houses along with all their belonging that was inside. In the place which used to be their land, a huge pile of rock and mud is accumulated. They do not even have the land which they could call their own. People had taken loans to build their houses and now are devastated. Some of the surviving houses are blocked by huge boulders and mounds of mud. About 7 houses have to be renovated and repaired by the local support. Damaged house repair may cost about Rupees one to two lakhs. Another major loss the villagers in the area experienced is the loss of their farming land. Most of the villagers were living on the hillside and were cultivating the fertile land in the valley. They owned small tracts of land on which they cultivate various crops & vegetables. For most, this was their only source of income. However, due to landslides, all the fertile soil in their farmland has been swept away and is now overrun with huge boulders, rocks and mud. They had taken loans to cultivate their land and now due to this disaster, they have lost their hopes and dreams.

During the visit, Fr. Jolly interacted with the victims and listen to their problems and the needs of the people. The people shared their feelings, emotions and needs with Fr. Jolly. He comforted those who lost their houses and belongings due to landslides. Timely action, kind concern and comfortable words of Fr. Jolly made them feel more comfortable and hopeful during this distress.

After the visit, Fr. Jolly attended the Inaugural ceremony of Caritas flood relief support to the affected people in the Kannur district held at Poolakutty, Kerala State. During the Inaugural Ceremony, 35 families received fund transfer support as emergency financial aid for house repair and WaSH-related needs. The official inauguration of the programmes began with a short prayer which was followed by the welcome address by Fr. Martin Varikkanical, Regional Director, Poolakutty of TSSS, Tellicherry. The relief support was officially inaugurated by Fr. Jolly Puthenpura by handing over cheques to the selected programme participants as part of the financial aid support.

“The interventions carried out by TSSS, Tellicherry for the flood and landslides affected people in Kannur were commendable. Caritas India acknowledges the beneficial activities done by TSSS, Tellicherry that directly understand the real needs of people who are affected by natural calamities” said by Fr. Jolly while inaugurating the programme. “The programmes of Caritas India standing along with and for the poor is definitely invaluable. These aids will certainly bring about a lot of changes in their lives” said by Fr. Sebastian Podimattom, TSSS Regional Director for Peravoor region while delivering the felicitation speech. “We are happy and feel unconditional love to Caritas India for understanding our situation and reaching us timely with needed assistance” said by Ms. Beeyamma (72) from Puthiramkavil, “We realize that there are good people and organizations that will help us with any problematic situations. We offer our heartfelt prayers to Caritas India for this divine equal intervention” said by Mr. Shaiju Stephan (42) after receiving the financial aid by Caritas India.