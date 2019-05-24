24 May 2019

Canadians are providing emergency aid to survivors of Cyclone Fani in India

Report
from Humanitarian Coalition
Published on 23 May 2019 View Original

Tropical Cyclone Fani made landfall on May 3 in the Odisha region of India, sweeping through thousands of villages and across vast swaths of agricultural land, destroying homes, infrastructure and livelihoods. It is estimated that more than 15 million people from 16,000 villages were affected. The Humanitarian Coalition, working through member agency Islamic Relief and supported by the government of Canada, is in India providing urgent humanitarian assistance to survivors.

Although disaster preparedness measures saved lives, many of the approximately 1.5 million people who were evacuated from their homes before the cyclone hit have nothing to go back to. Houses and roads have been destroyed, schools and hospitals are out of commission and the damage to water systems raises serious concerns about the risk of disease. Limited access to water and lack of electricity for lighting also increase the risk of violence and abuse towards girls and women as they go farther from home for work and chores.

Islamic Relief Canada has been working in India for more than 10 years and, along with a local partner, was able to respond quickly to the most urgent needs of families affected by the cyclone, especially in the Puri district of Odisha. The agency plans to continue its work over the next three months, focusing on providing shelter, and ensuring access to clean water and hygiene products. They will also provide paid work opportunities so that residents can support themselves while participating in cleaning debris from their communities.

According to CEO Zaid Al-Rawni, Islamic Relief is paying special attention to the particular needs of vulnerable populations including scheduled castes and scheduled tribes, female-headed households, the elderly, and people with disabilities, as well as the farmers who have lost their livelihoods.

“We are all very happy that the loss of life was minimal in this situation,” says Al-Rawni, “but there are still millions of people who were impacted by Cyclone Fani and will be suffering the effects for a long time to come. Islamic Relief is working hard to maintain the health and dignity of survivors – many of whom were disadvantaged even before the disaster – and help restore their livelihoods.”

Global Affairs Canada and the Humanitarian Coalition are supporting this response in India through the Canadian Humanitarian Assistance Fund (CHAF). The total contribution for the project is $350,000.

For more information or to request an interview:

Marg Buchanan
Communications Advisor
Humanitarian Coalition
613.239.2154 x106 | m. 613.239.2159
marg.buchanan at humanitariancoalition.ca

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.