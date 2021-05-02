Canada announces funding support in response to COVID-19 in India

Canada is working with its partners and international organizations to control the spread of COVID-19 around the world. This is vital to helping those affected by the pandemic and protecting their health and safety.

Today, the Honourable Karina Gould, Minister of International Development, announced that Canada is providing $10 million in funding for humanitarian assistance to the Canadian Red Cross to support the Indian Red Cross Society’s response to the devastating situation unfolding in India. Canada’s contribution will support the procurement of essential supplies and medicines, including oxygen cylinders for clinics and ambulances.

Canadians wishing to donate to emergency efforts in India can do so through the Canadian Red Cross.

Quotes “Canada stands with the people of India as they go through these difficult times. This funding will help meet some of the most urgent medical needs like purchasing and distributing essential supplies as well as supporting vital blood and ambulance services.”

- Karina Gould, Minister of International Development

