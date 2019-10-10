Cabinet approves Inclusion of 5,300 DP families of J&K-1947 who initially opted to move outside the State of J&K

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has approved Inclusion of those Displaced Persons (DP) Families out 5,300 DP families of Jammu & Kashmir-1947 who initially opted to move outside the State of Jammu & Kashmir but later on returned and settled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir, in the Rehabilitation Package approved by the Cabinet on 30.11.2016 for Displaced Families PoJK and Chhamb under the PM’s Development Package 2015 for Jammu & Kashmir.

Benefits:

The approval will enable such DP Families to become eligible to get one-time financial assistance of Rs 5.5 Lakhs under the existing scheme, and in turn, be able to get some sustained income which the existing scheme is aimed at.

It is mentioned here that in the wake of the1947 Pakistani aggression in J&K, 31,619 families migrated from Pakistan Occupied Areas of J&K (PoJK) to the state of J&K. Of these, 26,319 families settled in the state of J&K and 5300 families initially opted to move out of the state of J&K to other parts of the country. Further during the Indo-Pak wars of 1965 and 1971 10,065 more families were displaced from ChhambNiabat area. Of these 3,500 families were displaced during the 1965 war and 6565 families were displaced during the 1971 war.

The 36,384 displaced families covered under the package approved by the Cabinet on 30.11.2016 included 26,319 displaced families from PoJK settled in J&K and 10,065 Displaced Families displaced from ChhambNiabat area. The 5300 DP families of PoJK who initially opted to move out of the state of J&K to other parts of the country were not included in the approved package. Now those DP families out of the 5300 who initially opted to move out of the State but later returned and settled in J&K are being included in the package.

Inclusion of those DP Families out of 5,300 DP families of PoJK 1947 who have returned and settled in the State of Jammu & Kashmir in the existing scheme, who have suffered on account of wars and hostilities, will enable them to earn a reasonable monthly income and be part of mainstream economic activities. This will also upgrade the Government’s capacity to respond effectively to such DP families need of financial assistance. Requirement of funds will be met out of the already sanctioned funds for the existing scheme.