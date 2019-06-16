Buldhana water crisis: Drought times, desperate moves

Shishir Arya | TNN | Updated: Jun 15, 2019, 17:16 IST

Buldhana: The last they remember that it rained well was in 2012, say locals in the hinterland here. At Buldhana, the westernmost district of Vidarbha region, dry spells are now not new, and have only worsened by the year. As the drought is at its peak in 2019, a trip across 300km, covering scores of villages, revealed a district gradually heading towards a socioeconomic crisis of a new type.

Seven years of deficient rains have quietly aggravated migration in the district as profits from farms have shrunk, and also reduced jobs for farm hands.

This has gone unnoticed among the powers that be. Officials brush off the migration as normal seasonal movement towards the cities. A cross section of locals TOI contacted in three talukas of the district say recurring droughts are forcing many to even quit farming and work as cheap labour, living in sub-human conditions in cities like Mumbai, Pune, Nashik, and even Surat and Vadodara in Gujarat.

Even earlier, people had been moving to the cities from Buldhana to return during sowing seasons. But the numbers have gone up substantially in last 2-3 years only because the series of droughts have made life tough back in the district, say locals.

The Indian meteorological department (IMD) website marks Buldhana and other parts of Vidarbha as large deficient area for the year.

What began with the landless workers leaving has now ended with even small and marginal farmers leaving their homes and hearth, abandoning their fields. At Isoli village, over 45km from Khamgaon tehsil, its dark and a group of villagers are waiting to a catch a transport till the bus stop 15km away. They are all heading for Pune, some had already settled there and were going back after a short visit.

Sanjay Warkad finally decided to leave the village three months ago, and wants to work as a security guard in a housing colony.

Warkad, who had come to take his family, including aged parents along, leaves behind a four acre farm. “With barely any rains and wild animals damaging the crop, its meaningless to stay here anymore. What I earn by farming in a year may be I’ll get in a few months as a guard. With so much construction activity there are many jobs in Pune,” he said.

Warkad is not alone. According to Panchayat Samiti members almost 500 acre have been abandoned in Isoli and around as people have left the village.

Close by, the Dhavale family is in mourning. A week ago, 23-year-old Maruti Dhavale was murdered in Pune, where he had been working for the last two years. “We keep getting news of people getting killed in accidents in Pune or Mumbai,” said Amol Pakhare, a local leader. “It’s not that there was no migration in Buldhana when times were good, but certainly the trend has gone up substantially and repeated droughts are the factor,” added Pakhare, a BJP worker.

There is a mini-Buldhana in localities like Balewadi at Pune. There are similar localities in Surat, and Vadodara. “Muslims prefer going to Surat or Vadodara, and the Hindus head towards Mumbai or Pune. This is purely because they join their friends already settled there. Many butchers who have shifted to Mumbai are doing the same work there,” said Mobin Shaikh, deputy sarpanch at Isoli. “Life is bad as they live in cramped rooms in the slums, sharing space with anti-social elements. Dhavale’s murder following a brawl depicts the conditions,” said Samadhan Supekar. “The migrations are a direct impact of agriculture taking a hit. The big farmers have scaled down their operations due to lack of water. This has cut the demand for farm hands too. Now, even small and marginal farmer, who would supplement their income by working as farm labourers have preferred to leave,” said Vallabh Deshmukh, a director of Maharashtra Seeds Corporation at Amdapur, 15km from Isoli.

The Brahmanwada reservoir near the village last filled up in 2006. Since then, the water has only depleted to finally dry up now, and the village is depending on tankers, he said.

At Ganeshpur, further towards Khamgaon, Devidas Thatekwar says usually workers who used to leave to harvest sugar cane in West Maharashtra have not returned. In last three years, there has been a major outflow, said Devidas Thatewar. Each village TOI went to had seen at least 20-30 people leaving this year.

The story is no different even more than 70km away at Chicholi village in Shegaon taluka. “Farm wages have shrunk to Rs60 a day, so workers can get slightly better wages in a big city, which is prompting many to go,” said Gopal Dhage in Chicholi village.

Earlier, when there was no drought, members of the Matang community, who make a living by picking scrap, used to go to Mumbai. As life became tough for farmers in last four years, others also sought references from the Matangs to work in Mumbai, said Dhage.

NO OFFICIAL RECORD OF MIGRATIONS

A senior official in the district collector’s office said no agency has reported drought related migrations, and said even locals have not pointed out such development. The district administration is already employing over 10,600 persons in more than 1,200 works. It’s ready to employ another 2.5 lakh workers on the basis of requisitions from gram panchayats, said a source.

Works under the chief minister’s Jalyukta Shivar scheme were also taken up during the last few years; at 330 villages in 2015-16, 194 villages in 2016-17, and 205 in 2018-19. However, due to lack of rains, there was little scope for water harvesting, said a source. Collector Dr Nirupama Dange could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

RAIN FIGURES TELL THEIR OWN TALE

According to data recorded in state government’s maharain.gov.in portal, since 2000, Buldhana has received rainfall below the normal mark in 11 years. The worse has been 2018, when the rainfall was 44% below the normal 668mm. Even after considering five years of excess rainfall, when it poured in the range of 845 to 946mm, the average since 2000 comes below the normal level by 3%. The average of the 11 years when it rained less is 19% below the normal level. This just a per cent less than the large deficit definition of IMD.