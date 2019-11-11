11 Nov 2019

'Bulbul' claims 2 lives in Odisha, extensive damage to crops

Report
from Government of India
Published on 10 Nov 2019 View Original

In Odisha, heavy rain and high-velocity winds triggered by cyclone 'Bulbul' claimed at least two lives and wreaked havoc in most parts of coastal Odisha on Sunday.

The cyclone also caused extensive damage to crops in the coastal districts, leaving farmers in the lurch.

According to officials, around 40 percent standing crops and over six lakh hectares of cultivable land spread over five districts have been damaged due to rain and strong winds triggered by Cyclone Bulbul.

Power supply has been restored in most affected areas, while almost all the roads have been cleared of uprooted trees.

As many as 20 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, six units of the NDRF and 226 fire services teams were pressed into service in the restoration operation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb, a trove of resources for the academic community

While ReliefWeb was first created as an information-sharing platform to support well-informed decision-making in humanitarian crises, over the years the variety and comprehensiveness of its content …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.