'Bulbul' claims 2 lives in Odisha, extensive damage to crops

In Odisha, heavy rain and high-velocity winds triggered by cyclone 'Bulbul' claimed at least two lives and wreaked havoc in most parts of coastal Odisha on Sunday.

The cyclone also caused extensive damage to crops in the coastal districts, leaving farmers in the lurch.

According to officials, around 40 percent standing crops and over six lakh hectares of cultivable land spread over five districts have been damaged due to rain and strong winds triggered by Cyclone Bulbul.

Power supply has been restored in most affected areas, while almost all the roads have been cleared of uprooted trees.

As many as 20 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force, six units of the NDRF and 226 fire services teams were pressed into service in the restoration operation.