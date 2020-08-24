Bihar floods: Situation still grim; rescue and relief ops underway

Over 81 lakh population of 16 districts are still facing the wrath of floods.

In Darbhanga, the water has partially receded from 40 panchayats but 180 pachayats are still marooned in the district.

Situation has also improved in Muzaffarpur and Samastipur districts. River Ganga is still above the danger mark at Patna's Gandhi Ghat, and Kahlgaon.

Relief and rescue operations are being carried out on a large scale. The ration under Pubic Distribution System and PM Gharib Kalyan Anna Yojana is being distributed through boats at the doorsteps of the beneficiaries in Samastipur.

Three lakh fifteen thousand people are being provided cooked food through 443 community kitchens, while 5,000 people are staying in 6 relief camps in Samastipur and Khagadia.

The Meteorological Department has predicted light to moderate rainfall in the catchment areas of rivers located in Nepal for next 24 hours.

Maha Rains- Mumbai and adjoining areas including Thane, Raigad and Palghar districts are likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall over the next 24 hours with gusty winds.

IMD has issued orange warning for the Vidarbha region for the next 48 hours. Mumbai and Thane has been once again receiving widespread moderate to heavy rainfall.