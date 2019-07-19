Bihar floods: Death toll rises to 67

The flood situation however has slightly improved in several districts with water either receding or becoming steady.

In Araria, affected people who had moved to safer places due to floods, have started returning to their homes.

The administration is preparing list of affected families to provide monetary relief. Rs 6,000 will be paid through DBT to the account of each affected family.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 4 Lakh will be provided to the kins of each deceased. The loss to the standing crop, loss to private and public property infrastructure is yet to be assessed.

Water level of River Kamla Balaan is also falling but is above danger mark at two places in Madhubani.

Thus, flood situation continued to remain grim in Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi.

The Darbhanga municipality in Bihar is facing the effects of tumultuous monsoon with many villages inundated.

In Sitamarhi, two houses collapsed as flood waters entered the city. Rescue teams, comprising SDRF personnel are rescuing those stranded in the inundated areas and taking them to safer places.

26 teams of NDRF and SDRF are conducting rescue and relief operations across 12 affected districts of Eastern and Northern part of the state.

1116 community kitchens are being run by the administration in all the flood affected districts.