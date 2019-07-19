19 Jul 2019

Bihar floods: Death toll rises to 67

Report
from Government of India
Published on 18 Jul 2019 View Original

The flood situation however has slightly improved in several districts with water either receding or becoming steady.

In Araria, affected people who had moved to safer places due to floods, have started returning to their homes.

The administration is preparing list of affected families to provide monetary relief. Rs 6,000 will be paid through DBT to the account of each affected family.

An ex-gratia of Rs. 4 Lakh will be provided to the kins of each deceased. The loss to the standing crop, loss to private and public property infrastructure is yet to be assessed.

Water level of River Kamla Balaan is also falling but is above danger mark at two places in Madhubani.

Thus, flood situation continued to remain grim in Madhubani, Darbhanga, Sitamarhi.

The Darbhanga municipality in Bihar is facing the effects of tumultuous monsoon with many villages inundated.

In Sitamarhi, two houses collapsed as flood waters entered the city. Rescue teams, comprising SDRF personnel are rescuing those stranded in the inundated areas and taking them to safer places.

26 teams of NDRF and SDRF are conducting rescue and relief operations across 12 affected districts of Eastern and Northern part of the state.

1116 community kitchens are being run by the administration in all the flood affected districts.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Found in translation

Recent visitors to the ReliefWeb mobile site might have noticed a new feature... Tucked into the top-right-hand corner, there's now a language switcher.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.