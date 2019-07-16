16 Jul 2019

Bihar floods: Death toll mounts to 24

Report
from Times of India
Published on 15 Jul 2019 View Original

Madan Kumar

Highlights

  • A population of around 26 lakh has so far been affected by floods in 12 districts of the state: Official

  • Sitamarhi is the worst-hit district with population of 12 lakh reeling under the flood, followed by Araria with 8.85 lakh

PATNA: With 20 more deaths reported from different districts on Monday, the toll in flood-related incidences in Bihar now rose to 24.

A disaster management department (DMD) official said most deaths were reported from Sitamarhi (10) district, followed by nine in Araria, four in Kishanganj and one in Sheohar district.

Flood waters of different rivers on Monday spread to three new districtsSaharsa, Katihar and Purnia. The number of total flood-affected districts have risen to 12 from nine on Sunday.

As per official data provided by the DMD, a population of around 26 lakh has so far been affected by floods in 12 districts of the state.

Floods have so far affected a total of 546 panchayats in 77 blocks of Sitamarhi, Sheohar, East Champaran, Madhubani, Araria, Kishanganj, Supaul, Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Katihar and Purnia districts in north Bihar.

Sitamarhi is the worst-hit district with population of 12 lakh reeling under the flood, followed by Araria with 8.85 lakh. The authorities are running 196 relief camps in five districts, where 1,06,953 affected people have taken shelter.

Overall 644 community kitchens are being run in 12 affected districts to provide food to flood-hit families, the DMD official said.

Total 26 teams of NDRF and SDRF and 125 motor boats have been pressed into service to expedite rescue operations in the flood-hit areas.

