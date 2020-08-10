Bihar Floods: Caritas stepping in to support the flood-hit families

More than 7.1 million people across 16 districts of Bihar are devastated by the floods. The Government reports records 23 deaths in Darbhanga, Muzaffarpur, West Champaran, Saran and Samastipur.

The situation is grim in the state as the water from the overflowing rivers originating from Nepal forced 4,95,336 people to evacuate their houses but only 11,793 people have taken refuge in the shelter camps. Most of the people have constructed makeshift tents at the upland embankments and waiting for the floodwater to recede.

There is a definite gap between the number of people evacuated and the people residing in the relief camps, hinting at the preference of the people for open spaces and fear of COVID pandemic in the camps. At present only 06 Camps are functional, 05 in Samastipur and 1 in Khagaria. The District authorities have opened 1420 community kitchens in 7 districts to provide food support to the affected.

“I was at home when flood water came from the northeast direction. It was noon, suddenly I heard a noise from people and my friend Jeevika didi, asked to evacuate as soon as possible as a heavy wave was supposed to enter the village. Before I could do something, the water rushed in up to my waist. Without wasting time, I took my goat on my back and took my children and a few of my utensils and reached the embankment”, shared Laxmi Devi from Bahadurpur village in Muzaffarpur.

The need for emergency temporary shelter is looming as the community has put up tents on the embankments and National Highway 28 under the open sky. Panchayats covering the National Highways have supported the affected people with black polythene sheets to cover the roof but there are no official data available.

“Today the confirmed cases in Bihar has reached to 70,000 and people are scared of the situation coupled with the flood. Apart from Water, Sanitation and Hygiene need people to require COVID protection kits like a mask, and sanitisers to prevent them from the virus. If the situation persists, people will need food support”, shared Abhishek Kumar, Caritas India State Officer of Bihar.

Caritas India has planned its immediate and inclusive multi-sectoral assistance to the socially excluded and most vulnerable communities in worst-affected districts of Bihar. Initially, 1500 families of West Champaran and Muzaffarpur districts will be supported with temporary shelter and hygiene kits.

Under the WaSH intervention, Caritas India is also planning for handpump chlorination & minor repair to prevent the outbreak of waterborne infection along with WaSH awareness. Caritas India is accessing the situation and based on the development future action will be taken to support the affected community.