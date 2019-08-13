Bhopal rain surplus, 7 districts stare at drought

Bhopal: While monsoon has been quite generous with places like Bhopal, there are seven districts in MP which are rain deficient by 48% and are staring at drought-like condition. It includes two districts in Bundelkhand and Mahakaushal regions. Meanwhile, the weather office said that another spell of rainfall is likely in the state from August 14 with some parts of the state, including Bhopal, likely to receive heavy rainfall.

With 986 mm of rainfall till August 12, Bhopal has so far received 308 mm more rainfall which is almost 68% excess rain. The annual rainfall figure of Bhopal is about 1127 mm. After heavy spells of rainfall in the last week of June and August, the Upper Lake is filled to its full reservoir level -1666.80 feet. Besides, Bhopal all the bordering districts of western MP, including Burhanpur, Barwani, Jhabua, Mandsaur and Neemuch have received surplus rainfall

On the other hand, eastern MP districts like Sidhi, Shahdol and Satna continue to wait for good monsoon. The districts of Panna, Chattarpur, Katni, Balaghat and Chhindwara are rain defecient. The city office of Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said that these places may get good rains in the coming days. “A low pressure area is already formed near north east Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify further. This weather system may bring good rainfall in eastern MP from Tuesday”.

The weatherman said from August 14 many parts of the state may receive good rainfall, while some parts may get heavy rainfall. Meanwhile on Monday, Hoshangabad and Bhopal received 14 and 11 mm of rainfall respectively.