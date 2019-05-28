BATU waives exam fee for drought-hit students

AURANGABAD: Acting on government directions, the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University (BATU) has invited applications from drought affected students for the waiver in examination fees for the academic year 2018-19.

The technology university has said that students from drought-affected villagers, where ‘trigger 2’ was applied as per the Drought Manual of the Centre, can apply for the fee waiver. The beneficiary students were asked to submit photocopies of proof of address, income certificate, and bank passbook to avail the waiver.

A section of institutions from the region which are affiliated with BATU, however, pleaded ignorance about the directives on the part of the state government for fee-waiver.

Ulhas Shiurkar, principal of Deogiri Institute of Engineering and Management, said he was yet to receive any official communication from BATU in the matter of a fee waiver of drought-affected students. “Marathwada was one of the worst hit areas during the drought and the number of target beneficiaries could be considerable. We will get in touch with the BATU authorities to know the modalities of the fee-waive towards examination,” he said.

When contacted, Pralhad Lulekar, Officer on Special Duty at BATU regional centre for Aurangabad, said the policy decisions related to the conduct of examination and other matters are directly communicated by the Technological University to the colleges. “We will look into the alleged communication gap in the matter of fee waiver for drought-affected students,” he added.

To qualify for ‘trigger 1’ of the drought assessment, the talukas must have received a rainfall deficit of below 75% of normal rain and dry spell of 21 to 28 days. The ‘trigger 2’ is applicable after the impact of water deficiency on soil moisture and vegetation cover is assed, says the drought manual. The next trigger mandates an eye survey of five major crops in 10% of the affected areas to assess if 33% or more of the crop has been affected due to the water scarcity.