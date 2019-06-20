To battle drought, Karnataka government moots ambitious plan to revive rural water bodies

BENGALURU: With Karnataka suffering drought in 12 of the past 18 years — this year, 156 of the state’s 238 taluks have been declared drought-hit — the importance of water conservation is finally dawning on the government.

Thanks to the near-constant drought, about three-quarters of the estimated 39,000 traditional kalyanis (ponds) and tanks that existed two decades ago across the state have either dried up, been encroached upon or have been turned into sewage dumps, leading to an alarming fall in groundwater levels.

With water now scarce in most districts, the government has launched an ambitious project to rejuvenate the state’s age-old water system. Titled Jalamrutha, the community-driven programme is aimed at blunting the impact of climate change and battling drought.

“Our focus is on spreading water literacy, rejuvenation and construction of conservation structures, smart use of water and afforestation drives,” said LK Atheeq, principal secretary, rural development and panchayat raj department. “The goal is to make Karnataka water secure by 2020.”

Under the project, the government intends to rejuvenate at least 14,000 lakes and tanks this year with the help of communities at the gram panchayat level. There are about 6,068 gram panchayats in the state. The government will also construct 20,000 check dams across major rivers to retain water upstream to help recharge the groundwater table.

“Check dams also help conserve rainwater as it prevents discharge into the sea,” said a senior RDPR official who is overseeing the project. “They also provide fresh water bodies for local use and strengthen the ecosystem and local bio-diversity.”

Officials say by the end of June, every gram panchayat will have planted 500 saplings in schools, hostels, government buildings and community complexes besides near water bodies and other public places to develop social forestry. “About 20 lakh saplings have already been planted,” said Atheeq. “We are encouraging communities to help nurture two crore saplings.”

The state government has earmarked about Rs 5,000 crore for the project and the government has already allocated about Rs 600 crore for the first phase. Construction of check dams, revival of small water bodies and planting of trees will also be funded under Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA).

However, GN Girish, a green activist, said that while the plan looks good on paper, it may not work. “Every year, the forest department plants around two crore saplings, but green cover in the state continues to diminish,” Girish said. “Government programmes often start with a bang, they fail to deliver.”