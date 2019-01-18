Avalanche traps 10 people under snow in Ladakh
NEW DELHI: As many as 10 people are trapped under snow after an avalanche occurred in Khardung La on Friday.
Two tippers and a Scorpio car, which were carrying a total of 12 people, left for Khardung La this morning to load snow which was to be brought to Leh.
A tipper had been loaded with snow while the other one was being filled with the same when the avalanche struck.
A search operation is currently underway.
Further details of the incident are awaited.