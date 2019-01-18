18 Jan 2019

Avalanche traps 10 people under snow in Ladakh

Report
from Times of India
Published on 18 Jan 2019 View Original

NEW DELHI: As many as 10 people are trapped under snow after an avalanche occurred in Khardung La on Friday.

Two tippers and a Scorpio car, which were carrying a total of 12 people, left for Khardung La this morning to load snow which was to be brought to Leh.

A tipper had been loaded with snow while the other one was being filled with the same when the avalanche struck.

A search operation is currently underway.

Further details of the incident are awaited.

