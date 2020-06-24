Assessment of Women Self- Help Groups and Women Smallholder Farmers in Odisha - June 2020

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Background

Formation of women’s self-help groups (WSHGs) is a well-established strategy in India for empowering women and improving their livelihoods. The Directorate of Mission Shakti in Odisha has taken significant measures to support close to 7 lakh WSHGs in the state, by enabling them to access financial assistance, undertake capacity strengthening and market linkage to enhance their livelihoods and incomes. Economic activities through WSHGs significantly supplement incomes of women smallholder farmers, a critical vulnerable group, deprived of access to agricultural credit, inputs and markets, owing to gender-based discrimination. It is also true that income in the hands of women ensures food security and nutrition for the entire family. Therefore, empowering and equipping them with better incomes will bring greater benefits to community food and nutrition security.

The UN World Food Programme (WFP) India is partnering with Mission Shakti to further its commitment, towards the shared goal of enhancing the livelihoods and income of women and women smallholder farmers. In December 2019, WFP undertook an assessment of women’s selfhelp groups in order to better define the needs and challenges of WSHGs and provide recommendations to mitigate them. The assessment aimed to provide a comprehensive profile of WSHGs in Odisha, their current linkages with markets and procurement systems and the gaps or hurdles faced by them. The assessment mission visited and interacted with WSHG members engaged in a variety of activities in six districts in Odisha. The Mission also interviewed officials involved with supporting these groups at all levels. This report presents the findings of the assessment and provides recommendations to strengthen the support to the WSHGs by Mission Shakti and WFP.

To capture and represent the results of the assessment, they are presented across six broad themes based on Mission Shakti’s sequential engagement with WSHGs and in line with the overall objective.

1. Coverage

• WSHGs have a greater coverage in rural areas, and their bank linkage in both rural and urban areas is almost universal.

• WSHGs are involved in an array of activities, mostly private (such as vegetable cultivation, pisciculture, terra cotta craft, etc) and a few linked to government schemes (such as production of take-home rations, management of paddy procurement centres, electricity meter reading, etc).

• A single de-duplicated database of WSHGs needs to be maintained for better tracking of WSHG support activities by Mission Shakti.

2. Capacity building

• WSHGs received training related to the operations of the group and bookkeeping from Anganwadi Workers, and on skill building from various public and private sources.

• Areas identified for further training or refreshers included SHG operations and bookkeeping, and training in latest designs and market trends. There is scope for crosslearning between SHGs, where SHGs could learn from the experience of better performing ones.

• WSHG capacities need to be strengthened by more frequent trainings, updated training content and peer-to-peer learning among SHGs.

3. Financial assistance and management

• All WSHGs have bank accounts with steady member contributions, and most have received the seed money of INR 15,000 provided by Mission Shakti.

• All WSHGs utilized subsidized loan facilities offered by banks. Loans were also taken from Gram Panchayat Level Federation (GPLF) at 12% interest and private microfinancing institutions at 20-25 percent interest.

• Utilization of loans emerged as a concern, as loan amounts did not necessarily equate with improved incomes, mostly being utilized to meet household expenses such as children’s education, husband’s business, etc. Some loan amounts were used to purchase raw materials and equipment.

• Profits and income could not be clearly demarcated by the members.

• There is scope to diversify activities of WSHGs, particularly in areas where dependence on males was high, such as transportation and marketing services.

• Training in financial management is important to enable better financial planning and utilization of funds by SHGs.

4. Market linkage and profits

• Mission Shakti promotes market access for the WSHGs by organizing ‘melas’ or fairs at district and state level and supporting WSHGs in participating in these fairs. WSHGs also make their own efforts to reach local markets for their produce, and explore other external markets, including online platforms.

• Efforts by SHGs to expand marketing of their products or identify demand are mostly ad hoc. Moreover, gender roles influence marketing activities significantly, as WSHGs depend on men to handle marketing and sales.

• Other marketing related challenges include the need to match supply with demand, which warranted aggregation across multiple producers, and the absence of insurance or safety mechanism to compensate losses.