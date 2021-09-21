Assessment of an Information Communication Technology (ICT)-based Training Programme for Mid-Day-Meal (MDM) Cooks-cum Helper (CCH) in Varanasi and Dhenkanal: Baseline Report

The baseline report benchmarks Knowledge, Attitudes & Practices among the cooks of India’s school meals programme in Varanasi and Dhenkenal on matters of Food safety, Hygiene, and their comfort with ICT.

**The assessment aims to inform ****UN WFP India’s pilot project in Varanasi and Dhenkenal on the capacity building of Cook cum Helpers in the**** MDM scheme, which guarantees one meal to all school-going children from class 1 to class 8 to improve enrolment, retention, and attendance in addition to enhancing their nutritional levels. The joint efforts of GoI and UNWFP India are aimed at enhancing the MDM scheme’s efficacy by providing capacity strengthening and technical assistance through pilot interventions. ****This baseline assessment report benchmarks KAP among the CCHs in the**** MDM scheme on matters of Food Safety, Kitchen Hygiene and ease of use of new age ICT such as Tablets and Smart Mobile phones.**