Assessment of Government of India’s Special Scheme for Release of Pulses to States/UTs at Discounted Rate to be Utilized for Various Welfare Schemes during September 2018 to August 2019 (April 2022)

The study aims to draw a minimum sample across five states to capture beneficiary perspectives on the pulses received through the Govt. of India’s Pulses scheme during the period of September 2018 to August 2019.

The key objective of this assessment is to assess the benefits and satisfaction levels among the beneficiaries and other stakeholders with the inclusion of subsidized pulses in food safety nets and to explore the sustainability aspects of the inclusion of Pulses into the TPDS in terms of meeting national policies on maintaining strategic reserves and ensuring food and nutrition security