Assessment of Food Security Among Vulnerable Groups in Odisha during COVID-19, February 2021

Assessment of food security, nutrition and livelihoods among specific vulnerable population of Odisha such as daily wage earners, returnee migrant workers, small/marginal farmers after announcement of lockdown in response to Covid-19 in 2020.

In April 2020, shortly after the nation-wide lockdown began in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Inter-Agency Group (IAG) in Odisha and WFP commissioned a ‘Joint Rapid Needs Assessment’. The initial findings, especially of WFP’s specific analysis on food and nutrition security, prompted the Government of Odisha to request WFP to carry out a follow up study to examine the current status of food security, nutrition and livelihoods among specific vulnerable population of Odisha such as daily wage earners, returnee migrant workers, small/marginal farmers. The follow-up assessment was initiated in September 2020 in partnership with the State Government and the IAG. The survey was conducted in 15 districts of the Odisha. The study found some clear challenges with respect to food and nutrition security among all vulnerable groups due to COVID-19 and based on the findings provided the recommendations to the government to take remedial measures.