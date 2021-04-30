Assam State Disaster Management Authority Press Release, Guwahati, 29th April 2021

In response to the earthquake yesterday detailed damage assessment continued with support from agencies viz. DDMAs, PWD( Building),Fire &Emergency Services, NDRF,SDRF and experts from Assam Engineering College. 20 aftershocks of varying magnitudes from 2.3 to 4.7 in Richter scale were also felt between 7.51 AM of 28th April 2021 to 6.00 PM of 29th April 2021 having epicenters in 4 circle areas of Sonitpur, Nagaon and Morigaom districts As per the reports received from the districts, total number of injured persons has gone up to 12, however, no casualties have been reported in last 24 hours.

Damagr Assessment has been completed in 18 districts so far and 428 residential houses/ apartments etc., 148 various private and public institutions like school, Anganwadi centre, Health Centre, Government buildings, Namghar etc. are reported to have been damaged. These damages have been reported from Baska, Biswanath, Bongaigaon, Darrang, Dibrugarh, Goalpara, Golaghat, Hojai, Jorhat, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Lakhimpur, Morigaon, Nagaon, Nalbari, Sivasagar, Sonitpur and Udalguri districts. Other infrastructure damages include 1 embankment in Baska district, 2 bridges in Nagaon district, APDCL infrastructures in Sonitpur, Udalguri and Hojai district.

Rapid Visual Screening and assessment is underway in Guwahati city led by Prof. Jayanta Pathak of Assam Engineering College. Such assessments have also been carried out by the team of trained engineers in other districts Disaster Management machinery of the state is alert to deal with any eventualities.