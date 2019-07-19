19 Jul 2019

Assam government intensifies relief and rescue measures in flood hit areas

The army, NDRF, SDRF and civil administrations have evacuated over 14 thousand people on Wednesday.

1.5 lakh people are still taking shelter at relief camps and essential food items are being distributed.

In Nagaon district, several areas are still submerged in flood water and people are made to use boats to move from one place to another.

Normal life continues to be affected as villages are still inundated.

Kampur Guimari village has been completely flooded after the level of water of Brahmaputra river rose, following heavy rainfall.

