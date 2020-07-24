Assam Floods: Over 28 lakh people affected; Death toll rises to 93

With another four lives lost due to the flood in Assam, the death toll due to floods has risen to 93. Assam flood situation worsened further in the last 24 hours affecting over 2 lakh more people taking the total number of affected people to over 28 lakhs.

With continuous downpour river Brahmaputra in Jorhat, Sonitpur, Guwahati, Goalpara,Dhubri districts is still flowing above danger level mark.

2,634 villages under 74 revenue circles in 26 districts along with above 1.19 lakh hectors of crop land are submerged as according to the ASDMA report on Thursday.

At present, above 47 thousand inmates are taking shelter at 286 relief camps across the state.

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi on Thursday conducted an aerial survey of flood affected districts and gave directions to the administration to press in all services to provide succour go those affected.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal took stock of the flood situation in Darrang district's Jonaram Chouka and ordered the officials to repair the embankment on a war footing.