Assam flood situation remains unchanged; over 24 lakh people still affected in 24 districts

Assam flood situation remains unchanged as incessant rain in the past three days has slowed down the pace of improvement in the scenario.

Rather, two more persons had lost their lives today too. With this, flood induced fatalities have reached 87, add to this 26 deaths due to land slide this year, the total comes out to be 113.

Above 24 lakh people are still affected in 24 districts. 2,323 villages under 69 revenue circles and more than 1 lakh 10 thousand hectors of crop land are submerged.

44,498 inmates are staying in 276 relief camps across the state.

River Brahmaputra along with most of its tributaries in at least 10 districts are above danger mark.

So far, more than 200 embankments, 168 numbers of bridge and culvert and above 1,600 roads got damaged due to flood this year in Assam.

The deluge has also caused massive erosion across the state due to which, the state has lost a vast amount of its land area this year too.