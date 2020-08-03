Assam Flood situation improves; 20 districts still affected

Flood scenario in Assam is showing signs of improvement with no new loss of human life reported in last 24 hours. However, 20 out of 33 districts of the state are still affected by the flood waters.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority, as on Saturday evening, the population affected by the flood water is 10,62,764 while the number of villages affected by flood stands at 1295 under 53 Revenue Circles.

The number of relief camps is 122 where 29,220 inmates are taking shelter. In the last 24 hours, 321 people have been evacuated by the NDRF and SDRF from districts like Dhemaji, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri and Goalpara.

The cropland area that is inundated had also has come down to 75,710 hectars as per ASDMA report. 145 animals have died and 170 rescued in Kaziranga National Park as per KNRTR report. 55% of the Kaziranga National Park is still submerged.

There have been also reports of Flood and erosion due to Beki river in the Manas national park in Baksa district.

Social Welfare Minister of Assam Promila Rani Brahma visited the flood effected areas of Kokrajhar and took stock of the situation.