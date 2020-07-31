Assam flood situation improves but 12 lakh people still in distress

Though there have been a slight improvement in the flood situation in Assam in last few days however the incessant rainfall have again started deteriorating the situation again; According to the Assam State Disaster Management Authority, one more death have been reported in Morigaon district as on Thursday taking the toll to 108 due to the flood in Assam.

The number of population affected by flood water have come down to over 12 lakh as per reports. Out of the 33 districts of Assam 22 districts still remain affected namely Dhemaji, Biswanath, Lakhimpur, Chirang, Barpeta etc. Goalpara still remains the highest effected with more than 3 lakh population effected by flood.

Over 1339 villages under 52 Revenue Circles are under flood water.

As per the latest Assam Disaster Management Authority reports 29,981 inmates are taking shelter in the 135 relief camps. 82,169.99 hectares of cropland are affected according to latest reports on Thursday.

NDRF personnels are positioned in 8 locations of Assam in places like Dhemaji, Sonitpur, Tinsukia, Jorhat etc. while SDRF are positioned in 40 different locations of Assam. 46 persons were evacuated on Thursday and a total of 81,133 persons have been evacuated by the NDRF, SDRF, circle office and civil defense personnels.