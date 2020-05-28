Assam flood situation deteriorates

New areas inundated in Assam due to incessant rains; several rivers flowing above danger level, over 2.71 lakh people are reeling under the fury of floods in 11 districts.

In Assam, over 2.71 lakh people are reeling under the fury of floods in 11 districts. New areas have been inundated due to breach in river embankments and incessant rains. Several rivers are flowing above the danger level. Relief and rescue measures are being taken by the Administrations in the flood-hit areas. Forest Minister Parimal Suklabaidya has visited Kaziranga National Park to review the flood preparedness.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal reviewed the flood situation in Guwahati with senior officials and instructed all concerned departments to provide all necessary help. Public Health Engineering Minister Rihon Daimari said that instruction has been given to provide safe drinking water in the flood-hit areas. He said that utmost care to be taken to ensure hygiene and cleanliness at relief camps.

Over 16 thousand people are taking shelter at temporary relief camps at Goalpara, Nalbari and Tinsukia districts. Proper social distancing is being maintained in the relief camps.