Assam Flood relief announced for Hojai and Cachar Districts

Caritas India, Caritas Germany and START Network has announced the flood relief plan for the Hojai and Cachar districts of Assam. Almost 9, 625 vulnerable populations will be supported with Food, Hygiene, Shelter and Non-Food Items in these two affected districts.

This response will complement other funding mechanisms and funding streams in a mainstream response through ‘gap filling’ in time and geography and will also deliver support to the population which is otherwise left out of any support.

In the wake of devastating floods in Assam, Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Risk Reduction monitored the situation and conducted a Rapid Need Assessment in the third week of May in 7 villages of Hojai District. An assessment was conducted based on Focus Group Discussions (FGDs) and interviews with the affected population including vulnerable groups such as minorities, Schedule tribes, women, elderly, children, and people with disability (PwD) to understand their needs. Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WaSH), Shelter/NFI and food have emerged as the key sectors that require immediate support.

“WaSH awareness will be given to the community in the coming days,” informed Pooja Rana, Assistant Thematic Lead – HADRR of Caritas India. Sanitation and hygiene become critical after every flood. Major concerns related to public health, individual safety and dignity, equity, and the protection of freshwater resources become all the more important. Caritas India has selected the most marginalized population with a Hygiene kit containing Water Bucket, Plastic Mug, Bathing Soap, Washing soap, Sanitary Napkins, Masks, Toothpaste and Toothbrush.

Almost 5578.77 Hectares’ crop area is affected by the flood. The vulnerable agriculture-dependent population has lost everything under the mud and sand brought by the flood water. The organisation is concerned about food insecurity, which becomes severe aftermath of any disaster. Most marginalized families will be selected to receive food kits containing rice, lentils, Soybean, Wheat flour, Mustard Oil, Spices, Sugar, Salt and Tea which can help the families in the coming few days.

Shelter kits and Non-Food Items including Tarpaulin, Groundsheet, Nylon Rope, Sleeping Mat, Mosquito Net and Solar Torch will be provided to the families who have partial or complete house destroyed due to flood.

In the coming days, more families could be added for support based on the need and funding opportunities.