Assam: Flood creates havoc in Chirang district; Over 70 houses destroyed

Heavy rains in the past 24 hours have again inundated areas of Chirang district in Assam; Flash floods and landslides in the district are causing havoc.

In Dabilil village more than 75 houses have been reported destroyed.

Many villages have been evacuated as homes were destroyed forcing people to take shelter in the BPF team office.

More than 300 people are been displaced as all access to the village is shut.

The death toll in the present wave of flooding stands at 88.